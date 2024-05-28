May 2024 Transportation Electrification Open Funding Opportunities
- May 30, 2024
- Clean Transportation, Electrification of Transportation Systems, EV Council, Upcoming Opportunities
US DOE – Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program
- Qualifying Applicants– Manufacturers of advanced technology vehicles that achieve defined fuel economy targets, and manufacturers of components or materials that support eligible vehicles’ fuel economy performance.
- Qualifying Projects– Must 1) manufacture eligible vehicles or components that are used in eligible vehicles, 2) build new facilities; reequip, modernize, or expand existing facilities; and/or for engineering integration performed in the US related to the manufacturing of eligible vehicles or components, 3) be located in the US, 4) provide reasonable prospect of repayment.
- Total Funding Amount– $10 Billion
- Application Due Date– Rolling applications
NREL – Clean Bus Planning Awards
- Qualifying Applicants – State and local government entities providing bus service; private school fleets with and active contractual agreement to serve a public school district; nonprofit school transportation associations; tribes, tribal organizations, or tribally controlled schools responsible for the purchase of school buses or providing school bus service for a BIA funded school; direct or designated recipients of FTA grants, including state and local governmental authorities, and tribes.
- Award Goals – Connect transit and school bus fleets with technical experts to support planning for bus electrification.
- Assistance Provided – Existing fleet baseline analysis, vehicle electrification feasibility analysis, infrastructure assessment and optimization strategy, procurement and project staging, financial analysis, emissions modeling, stakeholder analysis, workforce considerations, and recommended next steps.
- Application Due Date – Opened February 20, 2024, taking rolling applications.
US DOE – Renew America’s Schools
- Qualifying Applicants – Eligible entity is describes as a consortium of one local educational agency AND one or more of the following: 1)schools; 2) nonprofit organizations that have the knowledge and capacity to partner and assist with energy improvements; 3)for-profit organizations that have the knowledge and capacity to partner and assist with energy improvements; or 4)community partners that have the knowledge and capacity to partner and assist with energy improvements. The proposed prime recipient and subrecipient(s) must be domestic entities.
- Qualifying Projects – Eligible projects include energy infrastructure improvements that reduce building operating costs. Funding is also available for alternative fueled vehicles and alternative fueled vehicle infrastructure.
- Total Funding Amount – $180 Million
- Application Due Date – June 13, 2024 by 5PM ET
FTA – Fiscal Year Passenger Ferry Grant Program, Electric and Low-Emitting Ferry Pilot Program, and Ferry Service for Rural Communities Program NOFO
- Qualifying Applicants – For the Electric or Low-Emitting Ferry Pilot Program eligible applicants are any eligible recipients of Section 5307 or Section 5311 funding.
- Qualifying Projects – The Electric or Low-Emitting Ferry Pilot Program provides funding for projects that support the purchase of electric or low-emitting ferries and the electrification of or other reduction emissions from existing ferries.
- Total Funding Amount – $316 Million, with $49 Million of that for the Electric or Low-Emitting Ferry Pilot Program
- Application Due Date – June 17, 2024 by 11:59PM ET
US DOE – VTO FY 2024 Research & Development Funding Opportunity Announcement
- Qualifying Applicants – Institutions of higher education, for profit entities, nonprofit entities, and state and local government entities and federally recognized Indian Tribes.
- Qualifying Projects – The following topic areas: 1) next-generation phosphate based cathodes; 2) advancing the state of the art for sodium-ion batteries; 3) developing concepts for decreasing GHG emissions from off-road vehicles such as construction, agriculture, mining, and forestry vehicles; 4) developing and deploying vehicle-to-everything technologies that can lead to meaningful savings at the vehicle and transportation system level; 5) developing high-performance, domestically produced electrical steels for use in electrified powertrains; and 6) addressing critical cybersecurity needs for smart and secure electric vehicle charging.
- Total Funding Amounts – $45.8 Million
- Application Due Date – June 24, 2024
US DOE and JOET – Communities Taking Charge Accelerator
- Qualifying Applicants – Institutions of higher education, for-profit entities, non-profit entities, State and local governmental entities, and Indian Tribes
- Qualifying Projects – Projects 1) solving for no-home charging: expanding charging access for privately owned e-mobility; 2) expanding e-mobility solutions through electrified micro, light and medium-duty fleets; and 3) managed charging for clean reliable energy
- Total Funding Amount – $54 Million
- Application Due Date – July 16, 2024
US EPA – Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Grant Program
- Qualifying Applicants – States, including U.S. territories; municipalities, including public school districts; Indian Tribes; and nonprofit school transportation associations.
- Qualifying Projects – To support zero-emission vehicle adoption and deployment, funding may also be used for: 1) zero-emission vehicle refueling infrastructure; 2) workforce development and training; and 3) project implementation costs.
- Total Funding Amount – $932 Million
- Application Due Date – July 25, 2024 at 11:59PM ET
US SCEP – Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant Program
- Qualifying Applicants – States, local governments, and Indian tribes.
- Qualifying Projects – Reduce fossil fuel emissions in a manner that is environmentally sustainable and, to the maximum extent practicable, maximizes benefits for local and regional communities. Reduce the total energy use of the eligible entities. Improve energy efficiency in the transportation sector, the building sector, and other appropriate sectors. Build a clean and equitable energy economy that prioritizes disadvantaged communities and promotes equity and inclusion in workforce opportunities and deployment activities. Including programs for financing zero-emission transportation (and associated infrastructure)
- Total Funding Amount – $430 Million
- Application Due Date – October 31, 2024
US EPA – IRA Community Change Grants Program
- Qualifying Applicants– Partnerships between two community-based non-profit organizations, and a partnership between a community-based non-profit organization and one of the following: a Federally-Recognized Tribe, a local government, or an institution of higher education.
- Qualifying Projects– Investments in low- and zero-emission and resilient technologies and related infrastructure with a focus to benefit disadvantaged communities.
- Total Funding Amount– $2 Billion
- Application Due Date– November 21, 2024 by 11:59PM ET