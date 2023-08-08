August 2023 Open Funding Opportunities for Electric Vehicles and Charging Equipment
- DOE Vehicle Technologies Office Program Wide Funding Opportunity – U.S. Department of Energy Vehicle Technologies Office open funding opportunity announcement for 15 different topic areas. State and local governments, tribes, higher education institutions, for-profit and nonprofit entities are eligible to apply. Concept papers due June 26, 2023; full applications due August 11, 2023.
- EPA Clean School Bus Program Grants – Grants for local or state government entities, tribal organizations, public charter school districts, eligible contractors, and nonprofit transportation associations to replace existing school buses with clean and zero-emission school buses. Application packets due August 22, 2023.
- Washington Community Charging Infrastructure Grant Program – The Department of Commerce is launching the $65M electric vehicle community charging infrastructure grant program and will be accepting applications through November 2023 for multi-family housing, publicly available charging, and fleet charging. Visit Washington State Electric Vehicle Charging Program website for program criteria and eligibility. The Notice of Funding Opportunity for the program will open September 6, 2023.
- Washington State Department of Ecology Upcoming Grant Opportunity – Department of Ecology grant opportunity to transition publicly and tribally owned street sweepers, refuse vehicles, freight switcher locomotives, and port cargo handling equipment to zero emission. Applications due October 26, 2023.