April 2024 Transportation Electrification Open Funding Opportunities
- April 19, 2024
- Clean Transportation, Electrification of Transportation Systems, EV Council, Upcoming Opportunities
US DOE – Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program
- Qualifying Applicants– Manufacturers of advanced technology vehicles that achieve defined fuel economy targets, and manufacturers of components or materials that support eligible vehicles’ fuel economy performance.
- Qualifying Projects– Must 1) manufacture eligible vehicles or components that are used in eligible vehicles, 2) build new facilities; reequip, modernize, or expand existing facilities; and/or for engineering integration performed in the US related to the manufacturing of eligible vehicles or components, 3) be located in the US, 4) provide reasonable prospect of repayment.
- Total Funding Amount– $10 Billion
- Application Due Date– Rolling applications
NREL – Clean Bus Planning Awards
- Qualifying Applicants – State and local government entities providing bus service; private school fleets with and active contractual agreement to serve a public school district; nonprofit school transportation associations; tribes, tribal organizations, or tribally controlled schools responsible for the purchase of school buses or providing school bus service for a BIA funded school; direct or designated recipients of FTA grants, including state and local governmental authorities, and tribes.
- Award Goals – Connect transit and school bus fleets with technical experts to support planning for bus electrification.
- Assistance Provided – Existing fleet baseline analysis, vehicle electrification feasibility analysis, infrastructure assessment and optimization strategy, procurement and project staging, financial analysis, emissions modeling, stakeholder analysis, workforce considerations, and recommended next steps.
- Application Due Date – Opened February 20, 2024, taking rolling applications.
FTA – Low or No Emission and Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Competitive Programs FT 2024
- Qualifying Applicants – Provides funds to designated recipients of FTA grants, including states, local governmental authorities, and Indian Tribes.
- Qualifying Projects – For the purchase or lease of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses, including acquisition, construction, and leasing of required supporting facilities.
- Total Funding Amount – $1.5 Billion
- Application Due Date – April 25, 2024
US SCEP – Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant Program
- Qualifying Applicants – States, local governments, and Indian tribes.
- Qualifying Projects – Reduce fossil fuel emissions in a manner that is environmentally sustainable and, to the maximum extent practicable, maximizes benefits for local and regional communities. Reduce the total energy use of the eligible entities. Improve energy efficiency in the transportation sector, the building sector, and other appropriate sectors. Build a clean and equitable energy economy that prioritizes disadvantaged communities and promotes equity and inclusion in workforce opportunities and deployment activities. Including programs for financing zero-emission transportation (and associated infrastructure)
- Total Funding Amount – $430 Million
- Application Due Date – April 30, 2024
US DOE and EERE – Fiscal Year 2024 VTO Technology Integration Funding Opportunity Announcement
- Qualifying Applicants – Institutions of higher education, for-profit entities, nonprofit entities, and state and local government entities and federally recognized Indian Tribes.
- Qualifying Projects – Clean Cities Outreach, Engagement, and Technical Assistance. Training on Zero Emission Vehicle and Infrastructure Technologies for Critical Emergency Response Workers. Clean Transportation Demonstration and Deployment.
- Total Funding Amount – $15 Million
- Application Due Date – April 30th, 2024 by 5:00PM ET
US EPA – CPRG Implementation Grants
- Qualifying Applicants– Two competitive grants processes, 1) a general competition for applications from states, municipalities, tribes, tribal consortia, and territories; 2) a competition only for tribes, tribal consortia, and territories.
- Qualifying Projects– Open to entities that received planning grants to develop Priority Climate Action Plans (PCAPs) under phase 1 of the CPRG program, as well as entities that did not directly receive a planning grant that are applying for funds to implement measures included in an applicable PCAP. Goals of the program include the reduction of GHG emissions via means such as expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure, or incentive programs to purchase zero-emission vehicles, amongst others.
- Total Funding Amount– Individual grants anticipated funding between $2 Million and $500 Million. For the competition for tribes and territories individual grants anticipated funding between $1 Million and $25 Million
- Application Due Date– May 1, 2024 by 11:59PM ET
WA DES – EV Charging Infrastructure Funding
- Qualifying Applicants – Washington State
- Qualifying Projects – State owned or leased buildings looking to install electric vehicle supply equipment.
- Contact – Jonathan Lucas at jonathan.lucas@des.wa.gov
- Total Funding Amount – $6 Million
- Review of Applications Beginning Date – May 1, 2024
US DOT – FY 2025-2026 Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant Opportunity
- Relevant Links
- Qualifying Applicants – Multiple qualifying applicants. Varies by Program.
- Qualifying Projects – Projects that invest in surface transportation infrastructure projects of national or regional significance, or improve/expand infrastructure in rural areas; and support projects that are consistent with the DOT’s strategic goals to improve safety, economic strength and global competitiveness, equity, and climate and sustainability.
- Total Funding Amount – $5.1 Billion
- Application Due Date – May 6, 2024 at 11:59PM ET
US DOE and EERE – Platform Technologies for Transformative Battery Manufacturing
- Qualifying Applicants – Institutions of higher education, for-profit entities, nonprofit entities, and state and local government entities and federally recognized Indian Tribes.
- Qualifying Projects – Platforms for Next Generation Battery Manufacturing. Smart Manufacturing Platforms for Battery Production. Projects with a goal to achieve net-zero emissions understanding that batteries are critical for the electrification of the transportation sector. Funding opportunity evaluates highly projects that support shift to/deployment of electric or zero-emission transportation.
- Total Funding Amount – $15.7 Million
- Application Due Date – May 7, 2024 by 5:00PM ET
US EPA – Clean Ports Program: Zero-Emission Technology Deployment Competition
- Qualifying Applicants – Port authorities; state, local, or Tribal agencies that have jurisdiction over a port authority or port; air pollution control agencies; private entities that apply for a grant in a statutory partnership with an entity described above, and, own, operate, or use facilities, cargo handling equipment, transportation equipment, or related technology of a port
- Qualifying Projects – To fund deployment of strategies and solutions that will help ports achieve zero-emission operations. This includes funding the purchase of Zero-Emission equipment, technologies, and related infrastructure directly serving a port, as well as funding support expenses related to deployment. Eligible project costs include the purchase and deployment of new eligible battery-electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, vessels, powertrains, and other mobile equipment that directly serve a port.
- Total Funding Amount – $2.8 Billion
- Application Due Date – May 28, 2024 by 11:59PM ET
FRA – FY 2023-FY 2024 Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program
- Qualifying Applicants – A State or group of States, Interstate Compact, public agency or publicly chartered authority established by 1 or more states, political subdivision of a state, Amtrak or another rail carrier, Class II railroad or Class III railroad, association representing one or more railroads, federally recognized Indian Tribe, any rail carrier or rail equipment manufacturer in partnership with at least one entity above, the Transportation Research Board, a University transportation center engaged in rail-related research, non-profit labor organization representing a class or craft of employees or rail carriers or rail carrier contractors.
- Qualifying Projects – Rehabilitation, remanufacturing, procuring, or overhauling any locomotive to an all-electric, renewable diesel, battery-powered, or other renewable energy locomotive. Overarching goal of the program is to improve railroad safety, efficiency, and reliability; mitigate congestion at both intercity passenger rail and freight rail chokepoints to support more efficient travel and goods movement; enhance multi-modal connections; and lead to new or substantially improved Intercity Passenger Rail Transportation corridors.
- Total Funding Amount – $2.5 Billion
- Application Due Date – May 28, 2024
US DOE – VTO FY 2024 Research & Development Funding Opportunity Announcement
- Qualifying Applicants – Institutions of higher education, for profit entities, nonprofit entities, and state and local government entities and federally recognized Indian Tribes.
- Qualifying Projects – The following topic areas: 1) next-generation phosphate based cathodes; 2) advancing the state of the art for sodium-ion batteries; 3) developing concepts for decreasing GHG emissions from off-road vehicles such as construction, agriculture, mining, and forestry vehicles; 4) developing and deploying vehicle-to-everything technologies that can lead to meaningful savings at the vehicle and transportation system level; 5) developing high-performance, domestically produced electrical steels for use in electrified powertrains; and 6) addressing critical cybersecurity needs for smart and secure electric vehicle charging.
- Total Funding Amounts – $45.8 Million
- Application Due Date – June 24, 2024
US DOE and JOET – Communities Taking Charge Accelerator
- Qualifying Applicants – Institutions of higher education, for-profit entities, non-profit entities, State and local governmental entities, and Indian Tribes
- Qualifying Projects – Projects 1) solving for no-home charging: expanding charging access for privately owned e-mobility; 2) expanding e-mobility solutions through electrified micro, light and medium-duty fleets; and 3) managed charging for clean reliable energy
- Total Funding Amount – $54 Million
- Application Due Date – July 16, 2024
US EPA – IRA Community Change Grants Program
- Qualifying Applicants– Partnerships between two community-based non-profit organizations, and a partnership between a community-based non-profit organization and one of the following: a Federally-Recognized Tribe, a local government, or an institution of higher education.
- Qualifying Projects– Investments in low- and zero-emission and resilient technologies and related infrastructure with a focus to benefit disadvantaged communities.
- Total Funding Amount– $2 Billion
Application Due Date– November 21, 2024 by 11:59PM ET