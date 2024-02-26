February 2024 Open Funding Opportunities for Electric Vehicles and Charging Equipment
- US DOE – Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program
- Qualifying Applicants – Manufacturers of advanced technology vehicles that achieve defined fuel economy targets, and manufacturers of components or materials that support eligible vehicles’ fuel economy performance.
- Qualifying Projects – Must 1) manufacture eligible vehicles or components that are used in eligible vehicles, 2) build new facilities; reequip, modernize, or expand existing facilities; and/or for engineering integration performed in the US related to the manufacturing of eligible vehicles or components, 3) be located in the US, 4) provide reasonable prospect of repayment.
- Total Funding Amount – $10 Billion
- Application Due Date – Rolling applications
- WA State Dept. of Ecology – Air Quality Clean Diesel Grant Program 2023-2025
- Qualifying Applicants – Cities, counties, state agency, Tribal government, ports, clean air agency, transit authorities, and non-for-profit entity.
- Qualifying Projects – Scrap and replacement of diesel transit buses with new fuel cell powered transit buses, and the scrap and replacement of diesel yard trucks with new electric yard trucks.
- Total Funding Amount – $2.24 Million
- Application Due Date – February 27th, 2024 by 5 PM PST
- US DOT – FY 2024 RAISE Grants
- Qualifying Applicants – States, District of Columbia, any territory or possession of the US, a unit of local government, a public agency or publicly chartered authority established by one or more States, a special purpose district or public authority with a transportation function, including a port authority, a Federally recognized Indian Tribe or a consortium of such Indian Tribes, a transit agency, and a multi-state or multijurisdictional group of entities that are separately eligible.
- Qualifying Projects – For planning or constructing surface transportation infrastructure projects that will improve safety; environmental sustainability; quality of life; mobility and community connectivity; economic competitiveness and opportunity including tourism; state of good repair; partnership and collaboration; and innovation.
- Total Funding Amount – $1.5 Billion
- Application Due Date – February 28th, 2024 by 11:59PM ET
- US DOE and MESC – BIL Battery Materials Processing and Battery Manufacturing Grants
- Qualifying Applicants – Institutions of higher education, national laboratories, non-profit and for-profit entities, state and local governments, and, consortia of entities described above.
- Qualifying Projects – Commercial scale domestic separation of battery materials from extracted feed stocks for battery grade materials. Commercial scale battery cell, cathode, separator, and silicon-based anode production facilities and demonstration manufacturing facilities for new manufacturing processes or techniques. To fund investments within the electric vehicle battery supply chain.
- Total Funding Amount – $3.5 Billion
- Application Due Date – March 19th, 2024 by 5:00PM ET
- WA State Dept. of Commerce – Energy Efficiency & Conservation Block Grant
- Qualifying Applicants – Smaller cities, counties or tribal governments that did not qualify for direct EECBG allocations from the federal government.
- Qualifying Projects – Communities that work with consultants to develop plans and strategies for energy efficiency and conservation including zero-emission transportation and associated infrastructure. Energy audits that are conducted on commercial and residential buildings. Public education programs developed to build public awareness and energy saving actions.
- Total Funding Amount – $2 Million
- Application Due Date – April 1st, 2024
- US DOE and EERE – FY23 BIL Electric Drive Vehicle Battery Recycling and Second Life Applications
- Qualifying Applicants – Institutions of higher education, for-profit entities, nonprofit entities, state and local government entities, US territories and Indian Tribes, and a consortia of the entities described above.
- Qualifying Projects – Projects for improving the economics of transportation, dismantling, and preprocessing of electric drive vehicle batteries. Projects for recycling of electric drive vehicle battery accessory components.
- Total Funding Amount – $37 Million
- Application Due Date – April 19th, 2024 by 5:00PM ET
- US SCEP – Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant Program
- Qualifying Applicants – States, local governments, and Indian tribes.
- Qualifying Projects – Reduce fossil fuel emissions in a manner that is environmentally sustainable and, to the maximum extent practicable, maximizes benefits for local and regional communities. Reduce the total energy use of the eligible entities. Improve energy efficiency in the transportation sector, the building sector, and other appropriate sectors. Build a clean and equitable energy economy that prioritizes disadvantaged communities and promotes equity and inclusion in workforce opportunities and deployment activities. Including programs for financing zero-emission transportation (and associated infrastructure)
- Total Funding Amount – $430 Million
- Application Due Date – April 30th, 2024
- US DOE and EERE – Fiscal Year 2024 VTO Technology Integration Funding Opportunity Announcement
- Qualifying Applicants – Institutions of higher education, for-profit entities, nonprofit entities, and state and local government entities and federally recognized Indian Tribes.
- Qualifying Projects – Clean Cities Outreach, Engagement, and Technical Assistance. Training on Zero Emission Vehicle and Infrastructure Technologies for Critical Emergency Response Workers. Clean Transportation Demonstration and Deployment.
- Total Funding Amount – $15 Million
- Application Due Date – April 30th, 2024 by 5:00PM ET
- US EPA – CPRG Implementation Grants
- Qualifying Applicants – Two competitive grants processes, 1) a general competition for applications from states, municipalities, tribes, tribal consortia, and territories; 2) a competition only for tribes, tribal consortia, and territories.
- Qualifying Projects – Open to entities that received planning grants to develop Priority Climate Action Plans (PCAPs) under phase 1 of the CPRG program, as well as entities that did not directly receive a planning grant that are applying for funds to implement measures included in an applicable PCAP. Goals of the program include the reduction of GHG emissions via means such as expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure, or incentive programs to purchase zero-emission vehicles, amongst others.
- Total Funding Amount – Individual grants anticipated funding between $2 Million and $500 Million. For the competition for tribes and territories individual grants anticipated funding between $1 Million and $25 Million
- Application Due Date – May 1st, 2024 by 11:59PM ET
- US DOE and EERE – Platform Technologies for Transformative Battery Manufacturing
- Qualifying Applicants – Institutions of higher education, for-profit entities, nonprofit entities, and state and local government entities and federally recognized Indian Tribes.
- Qualifying Projects – Platforms for Next Generation Battery Manufacturing. Smart Manufacturing Platforms for Battery Production. Projects with a goal to achieve net-zero emissions understanding that batteries are critical for the electrification of the transportation sector.
- Total Funding Amount – $15.7 Million
- Application Due Date – May 7th, 2024 by 5:00PM ET
- US EPA – IRA Community Change Grants Program
- Qualifying Applicants – Partnerships between two community-based non-profit organizations, and a partnership between a community-based non-profit organization and one of the following: a Federally-Recognized Tribe, a local government, or an institution of higher education.
- Qualifying Projects – Investments in low- and zero-emission and resilient technologies and related infrastructure with a focus to benefit disadvantaged communities.
- Total Funding Amount – $2 Billion
- Application Due Date – November 21st, 2024 by 11:59PM ET