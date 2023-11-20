PWB Upcoming Virtual Lunch and Learn Opportunities

The Washington State Public Works Board is offering two upcoming virtual Lunch and Learn opportunities related to the topics of sustainability, equity, regional collaboration, and multi-system approaches to infrastructure. See below for additional details and Zoom links. All are welcome to attend, and registration is not required.

PWB Virtual Lunch & Learn: Port of Seattle’s Sustainability and Equity Framework

What : Learn about decision-making processes that incorporate sustainability and equity design elements into capital projects. The Port of Seattle has implemented a sustainability and equity framework that helps projects include these elements at appropriate cost levels before design and construction gets underway. This framework builds accountability between commissioners, project managers, and engineers in order to further the sustainability and equity goals of the Port.

: Learn about decision-making processes that incorporate sustainability and equity design elements into capital projects. The Port of Seattle has implemented a sustainability and equity framework that helps projects include these elements at appropriate cost levels before design and construction gets underway. This framework builds accountability between commissioners, project managers, and engineers in order to further the sustainability and equity goals of the Port. Who: Hear from Jessica Brown, Environmental Program Manager with the Port of Seattle.

Hear from Jessica Brown, Environmental Program Manager with the Port of Seattle. When : Friday, December 8 from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm

: Friday, December 8 from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm Where: Zoom Meeting

PWB Virtual Lunch and Learn: Snohomish County Little Bear Creek Mitigation Strategy

What : Learn more about an innovative regional/basin-wide approach to emerging 6PPD tire dust challenges. This project highlights a complex regional collaboration that includes multiple infrastructure systems.

: Learn more about an innovative regional/basin-wide approach to emerging 6PPD tire dust challenges. This project highlights a complex regional collaboration that includes multiple infrastructure systems. Who: Hear from the Snohomish County Little Bear Creek Mitigation Strategy Team.

Hear from the Snohomish County Little Bear Creek Mitigation Strategy Team. When : Friday, January 26 from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

: Friday, January 26 from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm Where: Zoom meeting