Draft Displacement Risk Map – Public Comment through September 29

Commerce has developed a Draft Displacement Risk Map to support jurisdictions with the new housing element requirements. This map will help jurisdictions meet GMA requirements to “identify areas that may be at higher risk of displacement from market forces.”

A webinar was held on September 7 to share our methodology and answer questions about the new map. Check out the Draft Statewide Displacement Risk Map webinar recording (Vimeo) or visit our Updating GMA Housing Elements webpage for more information.

Please send any comments or questions to Laura Hodgson at laura.hodgson@commerce.wa.gov by Sept. 29, 2023.