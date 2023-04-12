PWB Upcoming 2023 Funding Cycle – What to Know, How to Prepare

The Washington State Public Works Board (PWB) is an infrastructure funder, and we’re opening for business for the 2023-2025 biennium! The PWB acts to open a cycle at its May 5, 2023 meeting.

If you are an infrastructure manager for roads and bridges, domestic water, wastewater, stormwater, or solid waste, recycling and organics, it’s time to get ready for a funding cycle!

How to prepare for the upcoming funding cycle:

Local Governments:

Visit this link to verify that you are collecting the required Real Estate Excise Tax.

Revisit your capital improvement plan or capital facilities plan to ensure it is current and verify the adoption date (within the last 5 years).

Visit this link to verify that you are current with Growth Management Act planning requirements.

Special Purpose Districts:

Ensure that your systems plan is current, complete, and approved within the last 5 years.

Everyone:

Join the PWB email list today! Visit pwb.wa.gov to sign up.

Follow us on social media! Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Attend our PWB application workshops and learning sessions! See below for Zoom links.

Important Dates:

“Lunch and Learn” for 2023 Spring Loan Application

April 19, 2023 from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM (Zoom link)

Application Cycle Opens: May 8, 2023

Application Workshops:

May 10, 2023 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM (Zoom link)

May 11, 2023 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM (Zoom link)

Application Cycle Closes: July 7, 2023

Board Action to Award Funds: August 4, 2023

For more information, contact:

PWB Traditional Programs Director, Mark Rentfrow

PWB Eastern Washington Project Manager, Bridget Pechtel

PWB Western Washington Project Manager, Max Wedding

Printable version (PDF)