PWB Offers Funding Application Debrief Sessions

The Public Works Board (PWB) offers debriefings to all applicants from the recent traditional programs construction funding cycle. Debriefings are opportunities to discuss how applications can be improved for future funding opportunities. These debriefings support continuous improvement of PWB application materials and processes.

To schedule a debriefing, contact PWB Project Manager Max Wedding at max.wedding@commerce.wa.gov or 360-764-0392.