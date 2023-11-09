PWB Broadband Funding Virtual Application Workshops

VIRTUAL APPLICATION WORKSHOPS

The Public Works Board encourages potential broadband funding applicants to take advantage of virtual application workshops scheduled for Nov. 16, 2023 and Feb. 15, 2024.

No registration is required, and attendance is not required to submit a funding application.

Nov. 16, 2023 workshop, 10 –11 a.m. (Zoom meeting)

Feb. 15, 2024 workshop, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Zoom meeting)

Workshops will be recorded and posted later on pwb.wa.gov.

Questions? Please contact Sheila Richardson at sheila.richardson@commerce.wa.gov.