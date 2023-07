Deadline Extended for PWB Broadband Loan Applications

Deadline Extended for Public Works Board Broadband Loan Applications

Due to the brief outage of the ZoomGrants platform on July 17, we have extended the deadline for applications for the Public Works Board Broadband Loan Cycle by 24 hours.

The new deadline for application submissions is 11:59 PM on Wednesday, July 19.

Questions? Contact Sheila Richardson at sheila.richardson@commerce.wa.gov.