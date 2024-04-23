Commerce files final rules for the Low-Income Home Rehabilitation Grant Program

Following the passage of HB 1250 in the 2023 legislative session, the former low-income revolving loan program (HRLP) is terminated as of July 1, 2023. The legislation directs Commerce to forgive all outstanding loans and initiate rulemaking to develop a new grant program established in a new section added to chapter 43.330 RCW.

Commerce filed the notice of proposed rulemaking (CR 101) on October 20, 2023 and filed proposed rulemaking order (CR-102) and draft rules on January 8, 2024. After collecting stakeholder input and hosting a public hearing to close out the public comment period on February 29, 2024, Commerce edited the proposed rules in response to comments received and filed final rules with the Code Reviser in April, 2024.

Reference materials for the final rules

Final rules, the CR 103P, a recording of the public hearing, and a summary of all comments received and the official agency response to each can be accessed and downloaded by copy/pasting this link into any internet browser: https://deptofcommerce.box.com/s/qt3xmhroytfw24udqpuf9unao8frcjli

If you have any questions, please direct them to: Nick.manning@Commerce.wa.gov