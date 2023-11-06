Middle Housing Ordinances: 30-day Comment Period

Public Comment is open now through Dec. 6, 2023. Commerce has prepared two draft middle housing model ordinances as required by RCW 36.70A.636(2). Commerce also has prepared an accompanying user guide. These two ordinances and the accompanying user guide will provide technical assistance and guidance to cities adopting their own middle housing ordinances, regulations, and other official controls.

The models are intended to serve as the middle housing ordinance in cities that are unable to adopt regulations within six-months of their next periodic update required under RCW 36.70A.130 and RCW 36.70A.635(11). Please see our Planning for Middle Housing webpage for additional support and information.

We will host a public webinar on the draft ordinances Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM. REGISTER for the workshop (Zoom).

Please submit comments using our online form (Smartsheet) by Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Following a review of all public comments, final versions of the model ordinances will be published by January 23, 2024.