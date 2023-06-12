June 2023 Open Funding Opportunities for Electric Vehicles and Charging Equipment
- FHWA Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program – Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act Section 11401 discretionary grant fund for four fuels – electric, hydrogen, propane, and natural gas – split equally between community charging and corridor charging. State and local government, Indian Tribes, planning organizations, and other government agencies are eligible to apply. Applications due June 13, 2023.
- Joint Office of Energy and Transportation (JOET) Ride and Drive Electric Funding Opportunity Announcement – JOET open funding opportunity announcement for EV charging resiliency planning; equitable business model development; workforce development; increased industrial capacity; and assessing DCFC performance and reliability. State and local government, Indian Tribes, institutes of higher education, for-profit and non-profit entities eligible to apply. Concept papers due June 16, 2023; full applications due July 28, 2023.
- Department of Energy Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO) Program Wide Funding Opportunity Announcement – VTO open funding opportunity announcement for 15 different topic areas. State and local government, Indian Tribes, institutes of higher education, for-profit and non-profit entities eligible to apply. Concept papers due June 26, 2023; full applications due August 11, 2023.
- WSDOT Zero-emission Vehicle Infrastructure Partnerships (ZEVIP) Grants – For government agencies and nonprofit organizations who partner with the private sector to install EV charging or hydrogen refueling infrastructure along state routes. Applications due June 29, 2023.
- Washington Department of Ecology Upcoming Grant Opportunity – WA Department of Ecology will be opening a grant opportunity to transition publicly and tribally owned street sweepers, refuse vehicles, freight switcher locomotives, and port cargo handling equipment to zero emission. Grant application opens July 26, 2023; applications due October 26, 2023.
- EPA Clean School Bus Program Grants – For local or State governmental entities, Tribal organizations, public charter school districts, eligible contractors, and nonprofit transportation associations to replace existing school buses with clean and zero-emission school buses. Application packets due August 22, 2023.