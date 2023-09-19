EECBG (Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant) program coming

The US Department of Energy, through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will be making formula fund awards to be administered by state energy offices. Commerce has applied and is awaiting confirmation of an award for the state.

The EECBG program offers three funding pathways in total:

Larger cities, counties and tribes are being allocated funding directly from DOE. Applications are due to the U.S. Department of Energy by January 31, 2024. State energy offices will be distributing funds to counties, cities and tribes that are not eligible for the direct funding from DOE. There will be a Washington state process. Application opening and closing dates TBD. Some competitive funding was also available to these ineligible jurisdictions by application directly to DOE. Applications have closed.

Washington is expected to receive $2,273,890 in formula funds and Commerce is designing a program for re-granting those funds once they arrive. Commerce is required to distribute at least 60% to local governments and tribes that are ineligible for direct funding from the Department of Energy. As re-granting details and a timeline becomes available, information will be posted on this page.

Jurisdictions wishing to connect with Commerce, may reach us at COM Energy Retrofits for Public Buildings energyretrofits@commerce.wa.gov. Please include “EECBG” in the subject line.

See the US Department of Energy EECBG webpage for details on the EECBG program. For updates on other federal programs including residential, see the Commerce page Federal Funding for Buildings.