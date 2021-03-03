HMIS training changes

Commerce is launching a new online HMIS Learning System web portal for HMIS Trainings. Trainings are at your own pace, any day or time! They currently focus on the required trainings for new users, but we have plans to expand training. To learn more about HMIS, visit our webpage.

Commerce needs TWO things to be completed before a staff person can take the HMIS New User training:

Complete this form: https://forms.gle/xyM3novwgXRcxYBBA The supervisor listed on the form should receive an automated email to provide an approval link. Supervisor approval is required for the employee to have HMIS access for the agency. If the supervisor doesn’t receive the email, please send maylee.stevenson@commerce.wa.gov an approval email message.

Important: We especially need the form to have the following items:

Valid work email(s)

The program types they will use HMIS for,

The name of the agency or agencies they need access for in HMIS. Please do not use acronyms for agency names. If you don't know, please contact us before registering.

Need Help? For any HMIS Learning System or training issues, please contact maylee.stevenson@commerce.wa.gov.