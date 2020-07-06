Family Resources

The Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) Family Support Programs division has developed a resource guide to help parents and caregivers navigate the increased demands created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new Washington State Resource Guide for Parents and Caregivers: Caring for Your Family During COVID-19 is a compilation of information and resources to help bolster the resiliency of parents and families.

DCYF recognizes the challenges parents and caregivers are experiencing during this unprecedented time. Many parents and caregivers are carrying the burden of school closures and limited childcare availability, all while facing their usual work schedules, working from home or job loss.

The resources in this guide are intended to help parents, caregivers and their families understand, manage and respond to the stress and uncertainty of an infectious disease outbreak. These are unique circumstances for families in Washington and around the world. We are working to ensure parents in our state have the resources they need to be successful and strong.

This resource guide is organized in the widely used and accepted Protective Factors framework that outlines five areas of focus for parent, child and family well-being. It was inspired by the voices, stories and strengths of families and communities in Washington and Prevent Child Abuse partners across the country. We are in this together.

If you have questions about the guide, please contact strengtheningfamilies@dcyf.wa.gov.