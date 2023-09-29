Commerce and City of Seattle to provide $100,000 to assist Wing Luke Museum vandalism recovery

Joint investment from the City of Seattle and State will support repairs to iconic Chinatown International District educational and cultural institution damaged in hate crime

OLYMPIA, WA – Today, The Washington State Department of Commerce and the City of Seattle announced $100,000 in funding to assist with repairs at the Wing Luke Museum caused by vandalism earlier this month. The combined support will help address damages to the iconic Chinatown International District educational and cultural hub of the community. A man has been charged with a hate crime in the incident.

The investment reflects both Governor Jay Inslee and Mayor Bruce Harrell’s deep commitment to creating a welcoming state and city for all people, responding to an increase in hate crimes involving the pan-Asian Pacific American community with action and community partnership.

“I’m proud our state could step in alongside the City of Seattle to help the Wing Luke Museum recover from the violence of hate,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “The museum is a local treasure honoring Washington’s global diversity. I encourage folks to visit and learn more about the history and culture of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.”

“It’s our obligation to demonstrate that there is no place for hate in the city of Seattle or anywhere in Washington. AAPI communities deserve to feel safe and welcome, and unwarranted attacks on community members, businesses, and cultural staples like the Wing Luke Museum are wholly unacceptable,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell. “As we encourage every neighbor to visit our historic and dynamic Chinatown International District and the Wing Luke Museum, this joint investment will help alleviate some financial burden. We recognize the impact of this incident goes beyond the cost of repairs, and my administration and our city leadership remain committed to working directly with AAPI communities to combat hate and create a safer Seattle for everyone.”

“Wing Luke is unique in the nation, a source of pride that exemplifies our shared value of inclusivity. We feel a deep sense of responsibility not only to help repair the senseless and malicious damage to the physical structure, but to engage in meaningful discussions about what we must do together to stem the troubling rise in hate crimes and intolerance in our communities,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong.

“We are deeply grateful for Gov. Inslee and Mayor Harrell’s effort to assess the damage done to our historic Museum and for their generous support to assist us with our remediation efforts,” said Joël Barraquiel Tan, executive director of the Wing Luke Museum. “The outpouring of support in the aftermath of the Sept. 14 hate crime is not only sustaining to the Museum and our community, but that support inspires us to continue our mission’s work.”