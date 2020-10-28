Global Entrepreneurship Month offers free training, support for small businesses

Nearly 50 online sessions aim to help small businesses start and restart, bolstering historical trend of new business formation during economic downturns

OLYMPIA, WA — According to the U.S. Census Bureau, new business starts are up 8% overall this year, and a whopping 25% in the third quarter here in Washington state – 23,611 in 2020 compared to 17,963 in 2019 for the third quarter – which is especially significant given the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s true that small businesses are the engine of the U.S. economy, especially during downturns in the economy when there tends to be a corresponding increase in entrepreneurship (Journal of Economics and Management Strategy).

Gov. Jay Inslee this week proclaimed November Global Entrepreneurship Month in Washington, kicking off nearly 50 online webinars and on-demand training sessions throughout November to help people start new businesses and help current business owners pivot, rebuild or safely restart in the age of COVID-19.

Washington’s Global Entrepreneurship Month will cover a wide range of topics designed to address the significant challenges businesses face now and in the years to come.

“Global Entrepreneurship Month is one of the many ways Commerce is working to ensure that we have a broad, equitable economic recovery, leaving no one behind,” said Washington Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “Small businesses strengthen communities, providing a diverse, inclusive economy that enriches our neighborhoods, creative culture and main street commercial districts.”

As people seek new opportunities in the economy, Commerce reports a dramatic increase in the demand for training and education in entrepreneurship. This month’s activities, along with a new Entrepreneur Academy launching Nov. 2 on MyStartup365.com, are designed to provide innovative programming that will teach potential entrepreneurs and existing small business owners the essential skills they need to be successful in the years to come.

This is the sixth year the Department of Commerce will lead the state’s participation in the events teed up by the annual Global Entrepreneurship Week celebration (Nov. 16-22, 2020). Last year, the department co-hosted and coordinated more than 250 in-person events throughout the state. The pandemic and concern for public safety inspired the agency to think differently for 2020. The online courses will be taught by leading experts from several state and federal agencies and the private sector.

Find a complete list of Global Entrepreneurship Month events here: http://bit.ly/wa-gem.

Small businesses seeking other assistance may also want to visit Commerce’s COVID-19 Resources page