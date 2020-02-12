Feb. 14: State Office of Homeless Youth event spotlights new report findings and recommendations, with young people telling their personal stories

“Improving Stability for Youth Exiting State Systems of Care” report to the Legislature presents detailed picture of young people struggling to get a footing and launches work on study recommendations

OLYMPIA, WA — Each year, about 1,800 young people leaving a publicly-funded system of care in Washington find themselves without stable housing within 12 months of exiting to life on their own.

A new report from the state Office of Homeless Youth presents this and other troubling findings, along with recommendations for improving stability for youth exiting state systems of care.

Youth and young adult homelessness correlates to numerous adverse implications for brain development and mental and physical health that can have a long-term impact on the individual’s life and wellbeing.

This Friday in Olympia, the Office of Homeless Youth, along with partners from the Department of Children Youth and Families and the Washington Health Care Authority, are hosting a unique event to brief stakeholders on the report. The agenda includes personal storytelling by young people with prior system involvement who contributed to development of the report, displays of art featuring examples of system improvement as envisioned by young people to help others like them around the state, and recommendations for system change.

WHO: Office of Homeless Youth

WHEN: Feb. 14, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Helen Sommers Building, Rooms GO15 B & C, Capitol Campus, 106 11th Ave. SW Olympia, WA 98501

AGENDA

11 – 11:25 a.m. Guided walk-through of displays, artifacts

11:25 – 11:45 Program opening by OHY Executive Director Kim Justice; Remarks – Commerce Director Dr. Lisa Brown

11:45 – 12:45 Storytelling – Personal stories from young people *

12:45 – 1:15 Lunch & Co-design discussion with remarks from Department of Children Youth and Families and Washington State Health Care Authority

and Washington State 1:15 – 2 p.m. Report recommendations briefing and next steps

*Media availability with youth storytellers. Contact Penny Thomas, Commerce Media Relations, (206) 256-6106 or ShreeLakshmi (SL) Rao, OHY Foster America Fellow, 360-764-0049, to make arrangements to speak with young people who have consented to further discussion with members of the news media.