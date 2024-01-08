Grants to advance a clean and just energy future–Coming Soon!

In response to valuable feedback from the Request for Information (RFI) issued in fall 2023, as well as previous stakeholder input, Commerce is implementing a new approach that is designed to reduce barriers for applicants, maximize the construction timeline for clean energy projects and enhance equitable outcomes.

In the first half of 2024, Commerce will offer clean energy funding opportunities tailored to specific applicants and project types.

Tribal Clean Energy Development: Approximately $16 million will be available exclusively for tribes to support the planning, design and construction of clean energy projects that promote sovereignty, advance resiliency and contribute to Washington’s decarbonization goals. This opportunity is expected to launch in early February 2024. We welcome collaboration from tribes on developing the application process. Attend the January 18, 2024 gathering (on Zoom) from 3:00-4:00 p.m. PT Projects advancing environmental justice and equity: Approximately $67 million will be available to support planning, design and construction of clean energy projects that will advance environmental justice and energy equity to benefit frontline communities, such as vulnerable populations and overburdened communities. This funding opportunity is expected to open in early February 2024. Attend the January 23, 2024 project meeting (on Zoom) from 2:30-3:30 p.m. PT General solicitation for clean energy projects: Approximately $84 million will be available to support planning, design and construction of clean energy projects through a general round which will be open to eligible project types and applicants for all funding areas. This funding opportunity is expected to open in late spring 2024.