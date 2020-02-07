Director Lisa Brown’s first year at Commerce

It’s been a stimulating, enjoyable and action-packed first year for me with the passionate talented team of people at Commerce! I’ve learned much about this agency’s broad portfolio of programs that help strengthen communities across the state. It’s been thrilling to help launch events to revitalize communities, see Commerce’s work to build more affordable housing and reduce homelessness, and to become a part of the effort to build even stronger trade relationships with the rest of the world. Use the timeline below to learn more about the work I’ve been so pleased to be a part of over the last year. Click here for a full-screen version of this timeline.