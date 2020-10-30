Broadband Updates: More rural communities are getting connected

Completing homework, filing important forms, visiting with the doctor, ordering groceries and prescriptions – the COVID pandemic has made it abundantly clear that high-speed internet service is the critical lifeline for our most basic daily interactions. New partnerships and emerging technologies are bringing broadband to more rural communities every day, including some notable advances in recent weeks.

The Hoh Tribe of Indians is using SpaceX’s StarLink satellite network to connect their remote Olympic coast community to reliable, high-speed internet access for the first time. Our state Broadband Office was proud to help with introductions that led to this innovative project with potential to prove an affordable option for other unserved communities. Read more.

In Lewis County, ToledoTel came together with community leaders to ensure that vital broadband service is available to all of its residents. This is the kind of partnership that will help us meet our goal to make quality broadband available to everyone in our state by 2028. Read more

Congratulations to Whidbey Telecom in beautiful Freeland, WA, on winning a $569,000 USDA grant from the federal ReConnect program. Helping communities successfully pursue federal funding for broadband infrastructure is an important mission of our state Broadband Office. Read more

More communities will have access to broadband thanks to the Washington Public Works Board investment of $17.8 million in grants and loans announced this week. “The need for statewide connectivity is real and immediate,” said Board Chair Scott Hutsell. Read more

There’s much more happening around the state. Hear from Washington Broadband Office Director Russ Elliott on KHQ-TV

How’s your internet? Our speed test data will help determine where broadband investments are needed most. Take the 1-minute Speed Test Survey

Need Wi-Fi? We’ve got you covered with hundreds of FREE community hotspots. Drive-up Wi-Fi Hotspot Finder Map