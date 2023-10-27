Request for Applications – Community Reinvestment Financial Coaching and Mentorship Grant Project
November 1, 2023
Description: the Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Applications to solicit proposals from those qualified and interested in grant funding for the Financial Coaching and Mentorship project to invest in communities disproportionately harmed by the historical design and enforcement of state and federal criminal laws and penalties for drug possession, including but not limited to Black, Indigenous, and Latino individuals and families.
The Financial Coaching and Mentorship project will provide $10 million in grants for community organizations and financial institutions to hire 45 to 50 full-time employees for two years. Each grant may not exceed $450,000.
Customer Reference #: S24-35501FC
- Download RFA No. S24-35501FC (PDF)
- Download RFA Exhibits (Word)
- Question and Answer Period: November 1, 2023 – November 17, 2023
- Applicant’s Conference: November 8, 2023
- Application Due Date: December 4, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT
- Point of Contact: RFA Coordinator, Angie Hong, Angie.Hong@Commerce.wa.gov, 360-506-1706