Research, Development and Demonstration (RD&D) Phase Two Applications Posted

Commerce will open Phase Two of Research, Development, and Demonstration (RD&D) grants on February 2, 2024. Approximately $3.9 million in funding, from the 2021-2023 Biennium is available for entities to engage in strategic research and development of new and emerging clean energy technologies that will help achieve climate goals. If the demand exceeds available funds from the 21-23 budget, Commerce may award funding from the 2023-2025 biennium (up to an additional $11.6 million) as well as funding from previous rounds. These grants will support statewide clean energy strategies that align with the 2021 State Energy Strategy.

The application is divided into two phases and applicants must have submitted a Phase One Application to be eligible for consideration for the Phase Two Application.

RD&D Grant Application Materials (on Box) – Documents include the grant QA.

Timeline

Phase One applications opened on October 5, 2023.

Phase One applications closed on December 5, 2023.

Phase Two applications open February 2, 2024.

Phase Two applications are due April 5, 2024, 5 p.m. PT.

Submit questions to CEF@Commerce.wa.gov.