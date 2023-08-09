Clean Energy Fund 5 (CEF5) – Grid Modernization Phase Two Applications Posted
Timeline
- Phase One applications opened March 20, 2023.
- Phase One applications closed May 4, 2023.
- Phase Two applications open August 10, 2023.
- Phase Two applications due September 21, 2023, 12 p.m. PT.
Submit questions to CEF@Commerce.wa.gov.
Program Documents
CEF 5 Grid Mod 2023 Request for Applications (PDF)
CEF 5 Grid Mod 2023 Track One Phase Two Application and Instructions (Word)
CEF 5 Grid Mod 2023 Track Two Phase Two Application and Instructions (Word)
Attachments
Review the RFA and application instructions for list of required attachments to be submitted with the application.
Exhibit A Certifications and Assurances
Exhibit B Diverse Business Inclusion Plan
Exhibit C Workers’ Rights Certification
Exhibit D Assurances or Documentation of Required Match (sample)
Exhibit E MOU Letter of Support (sample)