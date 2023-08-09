Clean Energy Fund 5 (CEF5) – Grid Modernization Phase Two Applications Posted

Timeline

Phase One applications opened March 20, 2023.

Phase One applications closed May 4, 2023.

Phase Two applications open August 10, 2023.

Phase Two applications due September 21, 2023, 12 p.m. PT.

Submit questions to CEF@Commerce.wa.gov.

Program Documents

CEF 5 Grid Mod 2023 Request for Applications (PDF)

CEF 5 Grid Mod 2023 Track One Phase Two Application and Instructions (Word)

CEF 5 Grid Mod 2023 Track Two Phase Two Application and Instructions (Word)

Attachments

Review the RFA and application instructions for list of required attachments to be submitted with the application.

Exhibit A Certifications and Assurances

Exhibit B Diverse Business Inclusion Plan

Exhibit C Workers’ Rights Certification

Exhibit D Assurances or Documentation of Required Match (sample)

Exhibit E MOU Letter of Support (sample)