Library Capital Improvement Program
The Library Capital Improvement Program was created by the Legislature in their 2019 Regular Session to assist libraries operated by governmental units, as defined in RCW 27.12.010, to acquire, construct or rehabilitate their facilities. The Department of Commerce, in consultation with the Library Capital Improvement Program Committee, will conduct a statewide competitive grant process to award up to $10 million. The maximum grant amount to any one entity will not exceed $2 million. This program will require a 50% match of the total cost of the project. The program criteria and application is currently under development.
Application Information & Guidelines
Applications will be accepted starting March 17, 2020 at 8:00 am.
Applications will close May 15, 2020 at 12:00 pm (noon).
Applications will be only accepted through ZoomGrants
Application Workshops/Webinars
February 4, 2020 – WEBINAR
9:00 am – 10:00 am
Washington State Library
First Tuesdays Webinar
To register: https://www.sos.wa.gov/library/libraries/firsttuesdays/
February 6, 2020 – WORKSHOP
10:00 am – 12:00 pm (noon)
Puyallup Public Library*
324 S. Meridian
Puyallup, WA 98371
February 12, 2020 – WORKSHOP
10:00 am – 12:00 pm (noon)
North Central Regional Library
Administrative Offices*
16 N Columbia Street
Wenatchee, WA 98801
March 30, 2020 – WEBINAR
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Skype Webinar*
*You do not have to register for these workshops/webinars