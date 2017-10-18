The Library Capital Improvement Program was created by the Legislature in their 2019 Regular Session to assist libraries operated by governmental units, as defined in RCW 27.12.010, to acquire, construct or rehabilitate their facilities. The Department of Commerce, in consultation with the Library Capital Improvement Program Committee, will conduct a statewide competitive grant process to award up to $10 million. The maximum grant amount to any one entity will not exceed $2 million. This program will require a 50% match of the total cost of the project. The program criteria and application is currently under development.