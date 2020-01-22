Each fall an unusual group of conference attendees gather at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Bellevue. This furry, tail-wagging group of conference participants and their human handlers are attending the International Courthouse Dogs® Conference sponsored by the Courthouse Dogs Foundation. The annual conference is a three day gathering of professionals and trained canines who provide compassionate support to child and adult victims and witnesses. The trained canines are courthouse facility dogs that provide calm support to victims and witnesses during high stress situations like court proceedings, forensic medical exams, and witness interviews. Canine facility dogs can also provide support to child victims when they report abuse and during therapy, helping them open up when they have to talk about abuse and traumatic events.

Funding from the Office of Crime Victims Advocacy (OCVA) helps fund the costs of care and supplies for courthouse facility dogs through the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Child Advocacy Center (CAC) Initiative grant.