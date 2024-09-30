Washington State Department of Commerce launches new, more accessible website

Language translation, improved search among features that streamline locating documents, funding opportunities and resources for users of Commerce.wa.gov.

OLYMPIA, WA — The Washington State Department of Commerce launched a new website this week to update and improve the experience for users of the site at Commerce.wa.gov. In addition to a fresh look, improved features include an enhanced search, enabling users to type the first few letters of what they’re looking for and the search engine will auto-fill several options. Effective search is crucial for any user-centered website, and especially for the broad scope of funding opportunities and resources Commerce provides to its diverse constituencies and communities.

Aligned with the department’s priority on equity, another high priority upgrade is language access, with translation now available for 10 languages. Currently, content is machine translated with a disclaimer to let users know. Department officials said machine translation is the most cost effective way to provide content in multiple languages for a website of this size. However, as work continues to improve the website, the department pledges that it will be identifying critical content that should be professionally translated.

Commerce’s mission is strengthening communities. We enhance and strengthen sustainable communities in Washington by working with local governments, businesses, community-based organizations and tribes throughout the state. The department’s diverse portfolio of more than 100 programs and strong public and private partnerships promote sustainable community and economic development to help all Washingtonians thrive. Commerce manages a budget of $7.9 billion through five divisions: Housing, Energy, Local Government, Economic Development and Competitiveness, and Community Services. Visit Commerce online at Commerce.wa.gov.