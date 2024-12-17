Washington State Broadband Office scores $16-million federal grant for digital equity

National Telecommunications Information Administration funding will advance state’s Internet For All Initiative to connect every community with broadband and digital literacy

OLYMPIA, WA — The Washington State Broadband Office at the Department of Commerce will receive $15.98 million from National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to continue efforts to improve digital equity throughout Washington. The official announcement came at an event Monday in Seattle.



“Quality, affordable high-speed internet allows families and businesses to thrive in our modern economy. Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Department of Commerce

is connecting everyone in Washington and across the country to quality, affordable high-speed Internet and providing the resources they need to make the most of that Internet connection,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “We look forward to working with Washington to ensure residents

across the state have the tools and skills to take advantage of quality, affordable high-speed Internet – whether it’s for work, education, health care, or any other essential service.”

“Washington has committed to make ‘internet for all’ possible and I’m grateful these funds will continue those efforts,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “We’re one of the best-connected states as far as broadband goes, but still have more than 200,000 households without broadband access. We’ll continue to scale up our efforts until that need is met along with all the opportunities it brings.”

“This announcement of a nearly $16 million State Digital Equity Capacity Grant from the NTIA is not just about funding—it’s about building a future where every person in Washington, regardless of their background or where they live, has the resources and knowledge they need to participate fully in our digital society,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong.

“Digital equity means that all people, regardless of socioeconomic status, have the tools and skills they need to succeed in the digital world,” said Washington State Broadband Office Director Aaron Wheeler.

The NTIA funding will support Washington’s efforts to enhance digital equity by creating a Broadband Cybersecurity Literacy Program. With cybersecurity threats becoming increasingly sophisticated, it is vital that people not only have the tools to connect but also the skills to engage with technology safely and responsibly.

The state program will develop advanced cybersecurity curricula that can be incorporated into existing digital literacy training, ensuring that Washington communities are equipped to face the challenges of today’s online world. The information will empower people to navigate the internet safely and confidently—an essential skill for participating in the digital economy. This work aligns with Washington’s Digital Equity Plan, which promotes practices and tools that ensure online privacy and security.

Created and funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Digital Equity Act provides $2.75 billion to establish three grant programs that promote digital equity and inclusion nationwide. In 2022, NTIA awarded $60 million from the State Digital Equity Planning Grant Program to develop digital equity plans for states and territories. In March 2024, NTIA made over $800 million available to states and regions from the $1.44 billion State Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program – the program funding this latest grant to Washington.

Learn more about Washington’s Internet For All Initiative on the State Broadband Office website.