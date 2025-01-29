Update on OMB Memorandum M-25-13

Dear partners,

We have an update on the status federal funding from the Department of Commerce. There have been several, recent nationwide communications related to federal aid programs. On Monday, we learned of a freeze on certain federal aid programs. President Trump’s executive order freezing federal grant programs was blocked by a federal judge on Tuesday. This morning, the White House rescinded the freeze order (PDF).

Here is what we know to date: We can confirm the money is flowing again after the Trump administration rescinded the freeze. If you have federal funding from Commerce, please continue your programs and services as usual. We will reach out if there are future actions or orders that impact your programs.

For those who have state funding from Commerce, while there have been Executive Orders that are creating questions and uncertainty about programs—especially those related to equity, diversity, inclusion, and access—there is no current impact to state-funded programs. Commerce affirms our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and will continue to embody these principles in our work both internally with staff and externally with our valued partners and stakeholders.

Our commitment to you is to share news and updates as soon as we receive new information. The work you do in communities across Washington is incredibly important. We value your partnership, your interest, and your engagement with our programs.

If you have any further questions, please reach out to your contract manager or your point of contact at Commerce. You can also use our communications email address, Communications@Commerce.wa.gov and we will route your question to the appropriate person.