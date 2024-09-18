Tier 1 Early Adopter Incentive Program Guidebook Updates

The Clean Buildings Tier 1 Early Adopter Incentive Program Guidelines were recently updated. The main change was adding a description of the change of the incentive rate. Thanks to the passing of House Bill 1976, Commerce is offering an enhanced incentive for eligible Tier 1 building owners who demonstrate compliance with the Clean Buildings Performance Standard by meeting the energy use intensity target (EUIt) performance metric. The incentives have been significantly improved, with owners now eligible for an incentive payment of $2/sq. ft., along with $0.05 per kBTU saved beyond the 15 kBTU/sf/year minimum EUI reduction. This program is designed to cover up to 50% of the improvement costs for energy-saving upgrades, making it a great opportunity for building owners.

Some other minor changes to the guidebook were also included. The title was changed to make it specific to the Tier 1 Incentive Program. An improved definition of the building improvement plan and the qualified energy auditor was incorporated. Finally, grammatical edits were included throughout.

The newest version is available online: Early Adopter Incentive Guidebook (PDF)