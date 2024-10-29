October 2024 transportation electrification open funding opportunities

US DOE – Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program
- Qualifying applicants – Manufacturers of advanced technology vehicles that achieve defined fuel economy targets and manufacturers of components or materials that support eligible vehicles’ fuel economy performance.
- Qualifying projects – Must 1) manufacture eligible vehicles or components that are used in eligible vehicles, 2) build new facilities; reequip, modernize, or expand existing facilities; and/or for engineering integration performed in the U.S. related to the manufacturing of eligible vehicles or components, 3) be located in the U.S., and 4) provide reasonable prospect of repayment.
- Total funding amount – $10 billion.
- Application due date – Rolling applications.
NREL – Clean Bus Planning Awards
- Qualifying applicants – State and local government entities providing bus service; private school fleets with and an active contractual agreement to serve a public school district; nonprofit school transportation associations; tribes, tribal organizations, or tribally controlled schools responsible for the purchase of school buses or providing school bus service for a BIA funded school; direct or designated recipients of FTA grants, including state and local governmental authorities, and tribes.
- Award goals – Connect transit and school bus fleets with technical experts to support planning for bus electrification.
- Assistance provided – Existing fleet baseline analysis, vehicle electrification feasibility analysis, infrastructure assessment and optimization strategy, procurement and project staging, financial analysis, emissions modeling, stakeholder analysis, workforce considerations, and recommended next steps.
- Application due date – Opened February 20, 2024; taking rolling applications.
US VTO – Fiscal Year 2024 VTO Batteries FOA
- Qualifying Applicants – Institutions of higher education, for-profit entities, nonprofit entities, state and local governmental entities and Indian tribes.
- Qualifying projects – Areas of interest: 1) Improved 12V lead acid batteries for safety-critical electric vehicle applications; 2) develop vehicle or structural level strategies to reduce the likelihood of the cascading effects of electric vehicle fires; 3) battery electrode, cell, and pack manufacturing cost reduction; 4) silicon-based anodes for lithium-ion batteries; and; 5) high energy density conversion cathodes.
- Total funding amount – $43 million.
- Application due date – October 30, 2024 at 5:00PM ET.
US SCEP – Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant Program
- Qualifying applicants – States, local governments and tribes. Qualifying projects:
- Reduce fossil fuel emissions in a manner that is environmentally sustainable and, to the maximum extent practicable, maximizes benefits for local and regional communities.
- Reduce the total energy use of the eligible entities.
- Improve energy efficiency in the transportation sector, the building sector, and other appropriate sectors.
- Build a clean and equitable energy economy that prioritizes disadvantaged communities and promotes equity and inclusion in workforce opportunities and deployment activities, including programs for financing zero-emission transportation (and associated infrastructure).
- Total funding amount – $430 million.
- Application due date – For local governments: October 31, 2024. For tribes: May 31, 2025.
- Qualifying applicants – Domestic entities (institutions of higher education; for-profit entities; non-profit entities; state and local government entities and tribes).
- Qualifying projects – Innovative and replicable solutions to support electrified medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, accelerate charging infrastructure deployment, reduce grid impacts through vehicle-grid integration strategies, and drastically reduce GHG emissions.
- Total funding amount – $72 million.
- Application due date – Nov. 20, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET.
US EPA – IRA Community Change Grants Program
- Qualifying applicants – Partnerships between two community-based non-profit organizations; a partnership between a community-based non-profit organization and one of the following: a federally recognized tribe, a local government, or an institution of higher education.
- Qualifying projects – Investments in low- and zero-emission and resilient technologies and related infrastructure with a focus to benefit disadvantaged communities.
- Total funding amount – $2 billion.
- Application due date – Nov. 21, 2024, by 11:59 p.m. ET.
U.S. EPA – Clean School Bus Program Rebates
- Qualifying applicants – Public school districts, tribal applicants, third parties.
- Qualifying projects – Rebates to replace existing school buses with clean and zero-emission models.
- Total funding amount – $965 million.
- Application due date – Jan. 9, 2024, by 4:00 p.m. ET.
WSDOT – National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI)
- Qualifying applicants – Funds made available under the NEVI formula program shall be used to contract with a private entity for the acquisition, installation and operation and maintenance of the publicly accessible EV charging infrastructure.
- Qualifying projects – NEVI-compliant charging stations along the identified corridors.
- Total funding amount – $25 million.
- Application due date – Jan. 15, 2025