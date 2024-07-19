Lt. Gov. Denny Heck, Sen. Andy Billig lead delegation showcasing Washington’s growing aerospace, aviation and space sector at Farnborough International Airshow

68 business representatives, economic development and trade professionals join record delegation

OLYMPIA, WA – Washington state’s largest delegation ever, led by Lt. Governor Denny Heck and State Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig, is traveling to the United Kingdom this week for the 2024 Farnborough International Air Show. The group will share the latest aerospace industry innovations coming out of Washington state under the theme “Leading the Way in Building a Sustainable Future.”

Delegates from 16 of Washington’s more than 1,500 aerospace companies will be on hand at the Choose Washington Pavilion (Hall #1, Booth 1351) to meet with airshow attendees. Exhibitors include AeroTEC, Alitheon, Connected Ops, General Plastics, Hover Inc., Industrial Machine Tool, Leading Ladies of Aerospace and Defense, Mid-Mountain Materials, National Precision, Pioneer Human Services, Seacast, Sekisui Aerospace, TLG Aerospace, US Aluminum Castings, Virutec and VT Volant. View the delegation directory online to learn more.

They will be joined by leaders from the Washington State Department of Commerce and seven economic development organizations across the state: Economic Alliance Snohomish County, Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County, Greater Seattle Partners, Paine Field/Snohomish County Airport, Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance (PNAA), Port of Moses Lake, and S3R3 Solutions.

Delegates will showcase Washington’s future-forward focus on many fronts. The state is investing heavily in sustainable fuels, electric aircraft, Industry 4.0, factory automation, uncrewed systems, advanced air mobility and commercial space.

In addition to sustainability, commercial space is a particular hot spot in the state’s aerospace industry. More than half of the satellites in low-earth orbit were manufactured in Washington State.

“It is with great pride that I lead such a large delegation of state aerospace, aviation and space leaders,” said Lt. Governor Denny Heck. “As I travel across the state and meet with officials and businesses around the world, I continue to marvel at our state’s reputation for innovation and forward-thinking. I am looking forward to sharing our story with those attending the Farnborough International Airshow and invite them to the Choose Washington Pavilion to learn more about business, investment and trade opportunities in our state.”

“Washington has been a leader in aerospace, aviation and space for more than a century,” said Keith Swenson, Deputy Assistant Director for Commerce’s Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness, the delegation lead sponsor. “Innovative companies across the state have made air travel affordable, allowed astronauts to traverse the moon’s surface in an electric car, propelled interstellar aircraft to explore the edges of our galaxy, and connected residents in remote communities with the Internet. As we look to the next 30 to 40 years, Washington is hard at work writing the next chapter in aerospace innovation.”

The conference portion of the event features a wide variety of forums, discussions and presentations throughout the week. Sen. Billig will participate in a session titled “Achieving Net-Zero: The Role of Innovation, Technology, and Government in the Aerospace Industry,” providing a comprehensive overview of the aerospace industry’s journey towards net-zero emissions. He will focus on the pivotal role of governments, technological advancements, and the broader ecosystem, discussing how innovations in the supply chain, existing processes, and new technologies are driving the industry closer to its net-zero goals, achieving more sustainable air travel.

Also during the show, Lt. Gov. Heck will lead an expert panel on innovation and sustainability in the aerospace, aviation and space ecosystem. Panelists include Sen. Billig, Gov. Inslee’s Clean Technology Industry Sector Lead Brian Young, TLG Aerospace Director of Business Development Tommy Gantz, ZeroAvia CEO Val Miftakov, and CheckSix CEO Kyle Skalisky.

The Choose Washington delegation will kick things off with an official ribbon cutting conducted by Lt. Gov. Heck and Sen. Billig. After the ceremony, Commerce’s economic development team will get to work, hosting marathon meetings with industry leaders, government officials and dignitaries throughout the show.

A complete list of exhibitors can be found on the Choose Washington website. Follow the delegation throughout the event on social media @WAStateCommerce, #ChooseWashington. The Washington delegation is hosting business networking receptions at the Pavilion from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Monday and 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.