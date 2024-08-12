2024 Washington Governor’s Smart Communities Award winners announced

Annual awards recognize exceptional accomplishments by local governments and partners in land use planning and development

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Commerce is pleased to announce the 12 winners of the 2024 Governor’s Smart Communities Awards. Presented annually since 2006, the Governor’s Smart Communities Awards recognize local governments and their partners for exceptional land use planning and development.

“Each year, I get to elevate plans, projects or partnerships that change how we see our state,” said Governor Jay Inslee. “This year, I am excited to share three separate housing awards, demonstrating just how important affordable housing is to our communities and just how effective we can be in handling our statewide housing needs.”

Awards are organized by category with special recognition given to the Judge’s Merit award. From community visioning to developing new housing, these awards highlight each step in the local planning process and the hard work, collaboration and citizen engagement it takes to accomplish these community led goals.

“These awards are a constant reminder that work on our state’s most important issues takes place at a community level,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong. “From housing to climate to equity, we are proud to see these transformative efforts taking place every year, strengthening our communities.”

“The City of Bellevue is honored to be recognized for both the Housing Stability Program and the Eastrail Wilburton Framework Plan, examples of how collaboration and innovation can lead to a better quality of life for our community,” said Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson. “These initiatives help us create places where you want to be, increase affordable housing options in our city and drive thoughtful development that connects people to important transportation and recreation options, services and housing.”

Award winners this year span the state and provide insights into an amazing amount of community achievements. Two local jurisdictions each received more than one award this year. Clark County will receive a housing award and a Judge’s Merit award. The city of Bellevue will also receive a housing award and share a Judge’s Merit award with King County Parks.

View the full 2024 Governor’s Smart Communities Awards summary (Box PDF).

The Governor’s Smart Communities Awards highlight effective implementation of the state’s Growth Management Act (GMA) and other local or regional planning procedures. Winners are nominated by a panel of independent judges from across the state, and approved by the Governor’s Office. Learn more at https://www.commerce.wa.gov/serving-communities/growth-management/smart-communities/.