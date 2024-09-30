New home energy and utility assistance program will be available to at least 1.2 million Washingtonians

The new program will use Washington wage standards to determine eligibility for low- and no-carbon heating and cooling options.

OLYMPIA, Wash. – People across the county, including here in Washington, have benefitted from federal energy bill and weatherization support since the 1980s. Now, a new Washington State Department of Commerce program will take the best parts of the federal program and shape them to our specific needs.

The new State Home Energy Assistance Program (SHEAP) will use $35 million in Climate Commitment Act funding to support more people in Washington in paying their utility bills and switching to low- and no-carbon heating and cooling options. It’s open to people making up to 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), or about $70,000 in Seattle and $55,000 in Spokane for an individual. This expands eligibility to more than 1.2 million people across Washington, an increase from 500,000 with the federal Low-Income Heating Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This wider net reflects the increased cost of living in Washington. LIHEAP’s benefit maxes out at 150% of the federal poverty level, which is about $23,000 for an individual no matter where they live in Washington.

Commerce already implements the state’s LIHEAP program through a network of partner organizations across the state. SHEAP will use those same relationships to support more people.

Partner agencies have had funding from the bill assistance program beginning Sept. 1. Since then, it’s already helped people in their communities.

“Blue Mountain Action Council is grateful to have the State’s new Home Energy Assistance Program, which is already changing lives in our region,” said Danielle Garbe Reser, the CEO of the Blue Mountain Action Council, which serves Walla Walla County and other parts of southeast Washington. “One recent case we had was a disabled woman who is working but cannot make ends meet on her salary. She’s been choosing between eating and paying her bills because she is over income for SNAP benefits. She told our team that she was so grateful for this energy bill assistance because when she doesn’t eat, her health conditions are worse. We’ll also be screening her for weatherization support in case we can upgrade her home to help her bring her energy bills down even more. Thank you for giving us this flexibility to help more people.”

“Legislators and the governor have given us tools to ensure that low-income households can seize the benefits of our clean energy transformation,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong. “Commerce is making sure vulnerable and low-income households across Washington can access these cost-saving technologies and bill pay support.”

“This new program enhances the existing relationship between Commerce’s energy bill pay assistance and weatherization programs, providing both immediate assistance and long-term savings in a healthier home,” said Commerce Energy Division Assistant Director Michael Furze. “Providers will help reduce emissions by replacing older, inefficient heating systems with new, safer, and more energy efficient systems like heat pumps. They may also identify other energy saving opportunities in homes. Weatherization preserves housing and makes homes more comfortable.”

“Community needs have only increased,” said Commerce Community Services Division Assistant Director Cindy Guertin-Anderson. “When families can’t pay their utility bills, there are real health and safety consequences. Maintaining safe living conditions becomes a growing challenge under financial constraints, as families are forced to choose between paying for adequate heating and cooling or other essential expenses. These programs are critical to Washington state’s poverty reduction and economic justice efforts.”

Two resources under one program helps customers without adding administrative burden

SHEAP has two components: $21 million for energy bill assistance; and $14 million for weatherization, which includes efficiency improvements and potentially installing new equipment, like electric heat pumps. The program spans two divisions at the Department of Commerce.

Consumers interested in support should reach out to local community agencies, which will implement the funding. Funding to each agency was allocated based on agency feedback and area need, an environmental justice assessment, review of health disparities tools, and LIHEAP demand.

These same community agencies can help customers determine if they are eligible for utility bill assistance. Unlike the Washington Families Clean Energy Credits Program (WFCEC) that was administered by utilities, community agencies will send SHEAP assistance payments to utilities on a customers’ behalf.

The Legislature requested a program like SHEAP in the last budget cycle, said LIHEAP Program Manager Brian Sarensen. Commerce turned to its current partners in implementing LIHEAP for feedback about program design, then went to work creating allocation models. By mirroring existing policy and building on an established network, SHEAP is able to offer more community support, he said. SHEAP also undertook an environmental justice assessment to ensure no communities were left behind.

Although LIHEAP and SHEAP benefits can stack, that’s not the goal, said Sarensen. “Our intent is to serve more people, particularly members of our communities who aren’t currently served by LIHEAP,” he said.

Allen Carbert manages Commerce’s Weatherization unit. Through Weatherization, households can qualify for efficiency upgrades, such as adding insulation, sealing cracks, and even installing ductless heat pumps for heating and cooling.

Although some of the Weatherization activities seem small, it can add up to big savings and improvements for home environment. Gov. Jay Inslee visited a homeowner in Marysville earlier this year to who commented that weatherization improvements had significantly reduced her monthly utility bill.

Replacing old, inefficient gas furnaces and other systems with electric heat pumps will help more people cut down on their carbon footprints, which also helps the state meet its climate goals, he said.

“This addresses equity issues to ensure people aren’t left behind as we move to a green energy model,” he said.

Bill assistance and weatherization will both be available by Oct. 1. Community agencies in counties across Washington will work with consumers individually to determine their need and potential amount of assistance.

By nesting the two aspects of the program together, it reduces redundancies and means they can easily refer consumers depending on their need.

“Everything is in alignment,” Sarensen said. “This is a simple way to refer customers after their intake and assessment.”

More information about the new program, including who to contact for help, is available online.

Funding for SHEAP is provided by Washington’s Climate Commitment Act (CCA). The CCA supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting cap-and-invest dollars to work reducing climate pollution, creating jobs, and improving public health. Information about the CCA is available at www.climate.wa.gov.

Contact: Amelia Lamb, Commerce Communications, 360-995-3386