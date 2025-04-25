MHU announces solicitation for Construction Review and Evaluation Contract

The Washington Department of Commerce’s Multifamily Housing Unit (MHU) released a solicitation for construction review and evaluation proposals through a Request for Qualifications and Quotations (RFQQ) for statewide affordable housing construction projects administered by MHU. The solicitation is expected to generate responses from organizations with experience and expertise in performing construction review and evaluation that meets the minimum requirements in the RFQQ.

The contractor selected will provide construction review and evaluation services for MHU’s low-income housing projects portfolio that include projects funded through the Housing Trust Fund (HTF), the National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF), and the HOME programs. Commerce determined that construction review services are critical to reduce the state’s risk of loss and to ensure projects are built to last the length of the commitment period these projects are contractually bound to observe. The contractor’s services are essential to MHU’s effective administration of grants and loans for the construction or acquisition and rehabilitation of affordable housing across the state to serve households with low-income and special needs.

The expected contractual period is July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2027, with the possibility of two 2-year extensions, at Commerce’s sole discretion.

To check eligibility and apply, visit the Commerce website and review the RFQQ entirely. Responses are due by 5 p.m. Pacific May 19.

Questions about this solicitation? Email Michael Miranda at Michael.Miranda@commerce.wa.gov, or review the RFQQ webinar recording and slides.