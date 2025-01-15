MHU: A Year in Highlights

December 2024, Multifamily Housing Newsletter Issue #10

Happy new year from the Department of Commerce’s Multifamily Housing Unit*! As 2024 comes to a close, we have much to be thankful for. We are thankful for a dedicated governor (we appreciate your commitment, Governor Inslee!) that has prioritized significant state investment in affordable housing creation and preservation We are thankful for a team of dedicated multifamily housing experts who can steward our housing projects through of process from complex contracts to vibrant communities. Of course, we are most thankful for our communities of contractors, developers, property managers. applicants, and tenants who deliver vital feedback to ensure we are meeting their needs through affordable and sustainable housing – we couldn’t do this without you!

*Note that these highlights are not an exhaustive account of MHU’s work in the past year, but a brief compilation of some of our most memorable milestones.

(Left) Housing Division Leaders representing Commerce at the Housing WA Conference, Sept. 24th-26th in Spokane.

(Right) A list of collaborative funding partners posted at the Beacon Pacific Village affordable housing community ribbon cutting event in Seattle on Nov. 7th.

In 2024, we accomplished so much, which is not limited to…

A successful Housing Washington conference , in which developers, technical experts, and advocates joined forces. We learned about the complexities of affordable housing and the experiences of those facing housing instability, shared strategies to build capacity and collaboration, and planned to enhance our respective efforts in communities across Washington. Watch the collection of keynote speeches and breakout sessions on the Housing Washington 2024 YouTube page.

, in which developers, technical experts, and advocates joined forces. We learned about the complexities of affordable housing and the experiences of those facing housing instability, shared strategies to build capacity and collaboration, and planned to enhance our respective efforts in communities across Washington. Watch the collection of keynote speeches and breakout sessions on the Housing Washington 2024 YouTube page. 53 projects placed in service, resulting in 2,653 units in 17 of Washington’s counties. Of these units: 803 were set aside for those experiencing homelessness 102 were set aside for individuals with IDD (intellectual and developmental disabilities) 310 were preserved to remain affordable to low-income tenants

Of these units: We heard our communities of housing experts express the need for additional funding opportunities for units that house extremely low income tenants. In 2025, we will launch our Repair Fund , which will provide targeted repair funding for housing units funded by the State Housing Trust Fund, National Housing Trust Fund, and HOME program, as well as permanent supportive housing units that are funded by a local public jurisdiction. We’ll share more information on this soon!

, which will provide targeted repair funding for housing units funded by the State Housing Trust Fund, National Housing Trust Fund, and HOME program, as well as permanent supportive housing units that are funded by a local public jurisdiction. We’ll share more information on this soon! We coordinated with 14 new prospective affordable housing developers . For those who are less experienced in developing affordable housing, we offer pre-application technical assistance to prepare applicants for the varied requirements of development and operation. When more people apply for affordable housing capital funding, we have the ability to house more community members from diverse backgrounds, including those who are historically underserved, such as those who are BIPOC, LGBTQ+, disabled, and in rural communities.

. For those who are less experienced in developing affordable housing, we offer pre-application technical assistance to prepare applicants for the varied requirements of development and operation. When more people apply for affordable housing capital funding, we have the ability to house more community members from diverse backgrounds, including those who are historically underserved, such as those who are BIPOC, LGBTQ+, disabled, and in rural communities. We allocated $174,449,382 in state and federal funding , supporting traditional housing development projects, IDD housing, ‘rapid capital’ funding for projects with high urgency and short turnaround times, Apple Health and Homes housing for adults with disabilities, and more!

, supporting traditional housing development projects, IDD housing, ‘rapid capital’ funding for projects with high urgency and short turnaround times, Apple Health and Homes housing for adults with disabilities, and more! We reviewed our priorities for how to best invest in communities, by: Streamlining the funding options for applicants in competitive funding rounds Aligning operating supports for permanent supportive housing Evaluating the safety and quality of properties in our affordable housing portfolio Making significant investments in tribal housing and by-and-for organizations Activating funding opportunities to generate more inclusive, mixed-income communities

Do you have ideas for this newsletter in 2025? We want to showcase valuable and actionable information that is relevant to Commerce contractors, perspective developers, property managers, and more! If you have an idea for newsletter content, please email Tim.