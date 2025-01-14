Kalispel Tribe, Commerce sign memorandum of understanding to establish government-to-government relations

This is the fifth MOU Commerce has signed with a tribal nation within Washington

CUSICK, WA. — Kalispel Tribe of Indians Chairman Glen Nenema and Washington State Department of Commerce Director Mike Fong signed a historic memorandum of understanding (MOU) establishing government-to-government relations between the Kalispel Tribe of Indians and the agency. The agreement intends to remove administrative barriers, improve communications, implement culturally appropriate data privacy and security measures, and more. It was signed Dec. 5, 2024.

The Kalispel Tribe of Indians is advancing their climate resilience, managing their growth and enhancing public safety with support from state funding.

“For generations, we have worked to protect our sovereignty and ensure our values are reflected in the partnerships we build,” said Curt Holmes, vice-chairman of the Kalispel Tribal Council and executive director of Kalispel Casino and Government Affairs. “This Memorandum of Understanding with the Washington State Department of Commerce is a meaningful acknowledgment of tribal sovereignty. It safeguards our data privacy, ensures we retain control over how our information is used, and strengthens our ability to align state funding with the Tribe’s mission and long-term goals. We deeply appreciate the department’s recognition of our sovereignty and their commitment to fostering a respectful and collaborative government-to-government relationship.”

“I am honored to join Chairman Nenema in signing this sovereignty affirming agreement,” Fong said. “Strong, vibrant tribal nations and tribal communities strengthen all Washington communities in many ways. This MOU formalizes an approach to relations that advances our partnerships, encompassing tribal coordination, informal consultation and formal government-to-government consultation.”

This is the fifth MOU made with tribal governments. Commerce anticipates similar agreements with more tribes in Washington in the coming year.

“These agreements reflect our values as an agency,” Fong said. “We take a holistic approach to working with all communities to access the continuum of resources available through Commerce, from capital funding for affordable housing, community facilities and energy infrastructure to support for community services, public safety, and economic development and job creation.”

During his 18-month tenure at Commerce, Fong prioritized meeting with tribal leaders and community members, listening to understand how Commerce can improve collaboration on top priority issues. In that time, Commerce created a standalone Office of Tribal Relations led by Michelle Gladstone-Wade, established tribal liaisons for critical programs across the agency, added funding for technical assistance around applying for funding, streamlined clean energy grant opportunities, and submitted a request to the Legislature to provide a percentage of funding up front for tribes.

