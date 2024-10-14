Home Energy Rebate program receives funding from DOE

Washington State Department of Commerce has been awarded $83,102,750 for its Whole Home Efficiency Program. This brings Washington’s total IRA Home Rebate Awards for both the Whole Home Efficiency Program and the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate Program to just over $165 million. We are also pleased to announce that the program has received approval to increase the maximum rebate amount for low-income households. Washington State now has the highest rebates in the country.

The approval of Washington’s application is the first step in a multi-phase process outlined by the Department of Energy for the federal Inflation Reduction Act. Next steps include the submission of five individual plans which detail critical program processes. We expect to submit these plans in the coming months and to launch both programs to the public in 2025.