Get expert help from PSE on Clean Buildings Law compliance

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) supports building owners and operators to comply with Washington’s Clean Buildings Law, even if they use electricity from other utilities like Seattle City Light, Tacoma Power or Snohomish PUD.

PSE’s Clean Buildings Accelerator program unpacks the complex law, meets building owners and managers where they’re at with your energy use and goals, and coaches them on compliance through a hands-on series of virtual trainings. PSE uses real building(s) as examples and helps people leverage PSE’s energy management and incentive programs to meet and exceed benchmarking targets.

Space in the Clean Buildings Accelerator program is limited for these last two sessions of 2024 and compliance dates are creeping up for the largest buildings. Visit pse.com/cleanbuildings to learn more and join one of our upcoming information sessions on Sept. 18 or Oct. 15. The next training cohorts begin Sept. 11 and Oct 29.

Uncertain about the Clean Buildings Law or our Accelerator program? Check out this short video. If you have questions or need more information, please contact us at cleanbuildings@pse.com.