Former state senator Joe Nguyễn hits the ground running at Commerce Department

Priorities outlined by new director include a focus on equity, affordability, and environmental justice.

OLYMPIA, WA — Joe Nguyễn kicks off his tenure as Washington State Department of Commerce Director today, leading a 750-person team entrusted with more than 100 diverse programs focused on strengthening communities throughout the state. The former state senator’s commitment to priorities including supporting marginalized communities, environmental justice and criminal justice reform align directly with Commerce’s.

“Commerce has far-reaching impact on communities, families and small businesses throughout the state, and I am honored to have this opportunity to lead the crucial work we do make Washingtonians lives better,” Nguyễn said. “Customer service will continue to be a central theme. Everyone who interacts with Commerce should leave feeling supported and valued.”

Representing Washington’s 34th Legislative District, Nguyễn’s background in the state senate serving as Chair of the Environment, Energy and Technology Committee, Vice Chair of the budget-writing Ways and Means Committee, and a seat on the Human Services Committee is well-matched to Commerce’s broad portfolio. The agency currently oversees a roughly $8.7 billion biennial budget funding work ranging from clean energy and economic development to affordable housing and homelessness programs to growth management and public works infrastructure.

With the looming state budget deficit, Commerce will be faced with significant challenges, although Governor Ferguson is calling for investment in areas of agency priority including housing and affordability for small businesses.

“We have an opportunity to embody the values of the Ferguson Administration, and his bias for action and efficacy,” Nguyễn said.

