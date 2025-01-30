Commerce seeking input on Dash Point and Browns Point incorporation study

Commerce is preparing a study to gauge the impact of incorporating the Pierce County communities of Dash Point and Browns Point into a single city.

The study is not a formal incorporation process and is being conducted for informational purposes only.

The study seeks input from the Dash Point/Browns Point community. Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to respond to this 15-minute survey.

Commerce has contracted with Community Attributes, Inc. to conduct the study. You may reach the project team directly with questions and comments at connect@communityattributes.com.

The first of two meetings to provide information on the study will be held in February.

Informational meeting

7:15 p.m. Thursday, February 23

McCormick Hall at the Center at Norpoint

4818 Nassau Ave NE, Tacoma, WA 98422



A second informational meeting will be set for April. Check the Dash Point and Browns Point Incorporation Study webpage for updates.