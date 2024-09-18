Clean Buildings fellowship selected for $7.78 million federal grant 

The U.S. Department of Energy selected the Building Efficiency and Clean Operations Network (BEACON), a Department of Commerce project supporting the Clean Buildings Performance Standard, for a $7.78 million grant. Commerce partnered with the Smart Buildings Center Education Program, Strategic Energy Innovations (SEI) and San Timoteo Associates to develop and run the innovative BEACON project, which will help train and match technical experts with building owners who need support to meet the state’s performance standard.

The BEACON fellowship project will establish a cohort of at least 60 fellows to provide energy services to owners/operators of large commercial and multifamily buildings, helping them capture energy savings and comply with the Clean Buildings Performance Standard. Fellows will be placed in communities for three to 12 months, depending on the number of covered buildings in the area and the need for these no-cost technical services. Buildings in areas identified as underserved and overburdened communities will be prioritized.

Commerce is one of 20 grant recipients selected by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of State and Community Energy Programs (SCEP) to support innovative code and standard development and implementation projects. The City of Seattle was also selected under this funding opportunity to support implementation of the city’s Building Emissions Performance Standard.

To learn more about the Clean Buildings Performance Standard and the BEACON project, contact buildings@commerce.wa.gov.