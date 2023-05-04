Electrification of Transportation Systems Round 1 Awards nearly $1 million in Grants

In March 2023, Commerce announced $970,000 in Clean Energy Fund grants to five projects that will support electric vehicle charging infrastructure throughout the state. Eligible applicants for this first round of current funding through the Electrification of Transportation Systems program were local governments, federally recognized tribal governments, small utilities and state agencies. Commerce initially received 23 applications in a two-phase review process that resulted in the selection of these projects for funding:

Cowlitz Indian Tribe, Cowlitz County – $150,000 for the Cowlitz Indian Tribe Fleet Electrification and Resilient Energy Project. The long-term vision of the project is to decarbonize the Tribe’s fleet. The initial step will be to combine renewable energy generation with an electric vehicle charging and battery storage solution at the administration headquarters in Longview that recharges using minimal energy from the grid.

for the Cowlitz Indian Tribe Fleet Electrification and Resilient Energy Project. The long-term vision of the project is to decarbonize the Tribe’s fleet. The initial step will be to combine renewable energy generation with an electric vehicle charging and battery storage solution at the administration headquarters in Longview that recharges using minimal energy from the grid. Nisqually Tribe, Thurston County – $150,000 for the Nisqually Indian Tribe Fleet Electrification and Resilient Energy Project. The tribe runs retail and service establishments and drawing drivers off I-5 and into the Nisqually reservation can help the local tribal business community. Electric vehicle drivers are a strong market for retail establishments. The establishment of a resilient DC fast charger of over 100 kW will be a draw and will contribute towards economic development objectives of the tribe.

for the Nisqually Indian Tribe Fleet Electrification and Resilient Energy Project. The tribe runs retail and service establishments and drawing drivers off I-5 and into the Nisqually reservation can help the local tribal business community. Electric vehicle drivers are a strong market for retail establishments. The establishment of a resilient DC fast charger of over 100 kW will be a draw and will contribute towards economic development objectives of the tribe. Nisqually Indian Tribe and the Port of Olympia partnership, Thurston County – $89,000 for the Joint Nisqually Indian Tribe-Port of Olympia Hydrogen for the Transportation and Energy Reserve Power Project. Conversion studies will be conducted for the Tribe’s 160-vehicle fleet and the Port’s vehicle and industrial equipment. The study will assess emergency resiliency and scaled deployment of a modular on-site H2 electrolytic energy system with public access through the Tribe’s fueling and convenience stores.

for the Joint Nisqually Indian Tribe-Port of Olympia Hydrogen for the Transportation and Energy Reserve Power Project. Conversion studies will be conducted for the Tribe’s 160-vehicle fleet and the Port’s vehicle and industrial equipment. The study will assess emergency resiliency and scaled deployment of a modular on-site H2 electrolytic energy system with public access through the Tribe’s fueling and convenience stores. Squaxin Island Tribe, Mason and Clallam counties – $315,000 for the Coordinated Infrastructure Assessment and Transportation Electrification Plans. An Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Consortium, including the Squaxin Island Tribe and Skokomish Tribe working in collaboration with Mason Transit, Mason PUD1 and PUD3, and Jamestown S’Klallam working in collaboration with Clallam PUD and City of Sequim, will develop plans to guide future investments and ensure optimal grid utilization. This will support a robust future electric vehicle infrastructure network along the US 101 corridor.

for the Coordinated Infrastructure Assessment and Transportation Electrification Plans. An Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Consortium, including the Squaxin Island Tribe and Skokomish Tribe working in collaboration with Mason Transit, Mason PUD1 and PUD3, and Jamestown S’Klallam working in collaboration with Clallam PUD and City of Sequim, will develop plans to guide future investments and ensure optimal grid utilization. This will support a robust future electric vehicle infrastructure network along the US 101 corridor. Yakama Power in Whitman, Garfield, Adams, Spokane, Lincoln, and Asotin counties – $266,000 for Transportation Electrification Strategies Serving Tribal Lands and Rural Communities of Central and Eastern Washington Project. An Electric Vehicle Planning Consortium of Yakama Power, Kalispel Tribal Utilities, City of Chewelah, and Inland Power will begin building a broad coalition, working collaboratively for the first time across rural electric utilities and Tribal Nations in central and eastern Washington to conduct long-term program planning for future investment while best supporting community members.