Working group named targeting billions in CHIPS and Science Act funding for Washington state

Commerce Department announces first working group members to develop statewide response to historic federal funding opportunities, slates first meeting Dec. 17

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Commerce Department today announced the first 11 members of a public-private working group to coordinate a comprehensive, statewide approach to securing current and future grant opportunities enabled by the federal bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. Gov. Jay Inslee issued a directive in November to establish a statewide CHIPS and Science Working Group, which will include additional members yet to be named representing three major Washington technology companies and three legislators.

“Washington state must act decisively to secure our leadership in advanced technology research, development, and manufacturing,” Gov. Inslee said.

“Addressing the Governor’s emphasis on semiconductors, the working group’s immediate focus will be on the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP) and then other research and development initiatives as they arise,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong.

The first meeting of the working group is slated for December 17. Fong will serve as chair, and Dr. Joseph Williams, the state’s director of economic development for the Information and Communications Technology sector, will facilitate the group’s work.

Appointed to the CHIPS and Science Act working Group are many of the state’s leaders in the semiconductor industry, including:

Dr. Maria Huffman, Director of University of Washington’s Washington Nanofab Facility

Dr. Partha Pande, Interim Dean, Washington State University’s Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture

Carl Douglas, Executive Director, Clark College’s Advanced Manufacturing Center

Rob Ogburn, Executive Director, Central Washington University’s Business & Community Services

David Wise, Vice President, Heritage University

Dr. James Ang, Chief Scientist for Computing, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Andrew Sloss, Vice President of Technology, Vaire Computing

Jennifer Baker, President and CEO of the Columbia River Economic Development Council

Geoff Potter, Deputy Director of Federal Affairs, Office of the Governor

Carol Albert, Senior Advisor for Federal Funding, Office of the Governor

Representative Cindy Ryu, Chair of the House Technology, Economic Development and Veterans Committee





The CHIPS and Science Act nationally has already generated over $30 billion in private sector investments, including 16 new semiconductor manufacturing facilities expected to create over 115,000 jobs.

Noted in the Governor’s directive, Washington’s semiconductor industry currently generates $4.5 billion in economic impact and $673 million in annual wages while employing nearly 8,600 Washingtonians statewide.

“CHIPS Act federal funding programs present a vital opportunity to expand Washington state’s semiconductor industry,” Williams said.

The purpose of this working group is to convene grant applicants, technical and policy leaders from industry and academia, legislators, and responsible economic development and regulatory officials to position Washington state optimally to attract federal grants for research, development, and investment in semiconductor technologies.

“I am honored to join the CHIPS and Science Act Working Group as an academic representative. This group’s collaborative mission will be essential in positioning Washington at the forefront of semiconductor research, workforce talent development and innovation,” said Dr. Maria Huffman, Director of the University of Washington Nanofab Facility, a globally recognized public institution. “By aligning academia, industry and government, the group will advance the CHIPS and Science Act’s goals to strengthen domestic semiconductor manufacturing, secure supply chains and drive leading edge R&D. I look forward to contributing to this effort, which will reinforce both our state’s economic vitality and its influence on national leadership in technology.”

“I am grateful for the invitation to serve on the Governor’s CHIPS Act working group. I look forward to the opportunity to bring national laboratory perspectives on HPC and AI to help the state of Washington support the ‘lab to fab goals of the CHIPS Act,” said Dr. James Ang, Chief Scientist for Computing, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

“Semiconductors are becoming increasingly important in our lives and I’m excited to be part of the CHIPS Act and Science R&D Working Group for Washington state,” said Andrew Sloss, Vice President of Technology, Vaire Computing. “Sharing our expertise from the start-up world can drive significant value for the state and contribute to meaningful progress.”

