Washington’s Bond Cap annual allocation rises above 1 billion for 2025

The federal government bases each state’s annual Bond Cap allocation on its population. Washington’s population increased to 7,958,100 during 2024, according to the U.S. Census. Thus, our tax-exempt private activity bond authority available for the 2025 calendar year has increased and is now $1,034,563,400.

Calculation for Washington’s 2025 Allocation

Initial Allocations by CategoryPercent allocationAmount of proportion
Exempt Facilities20%$206,912,680
Housing33.6%$347,613,302
Housing (Local Housing Authorities)8.4%$86,903,326
Small Issue25%$258,640,850
Student Loans5%$51,728,170
Remainder and Redevelopment8%$82,765,072

The Bond Cap allocation is the total amount of borrowing that qualifying types of private projects are allowed to do each year at less expensive tax-exempt rates under federal law. The lenders (bond purchasers) for these projects are private investors. No governmental funds are involved.

For more information on how the allocation of private activity bond issuing authority works, see the Bond Cap Program’s 2024 Biennial Report (PDF) or contact Program Manager Allan Johnson.