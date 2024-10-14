Washington state delegation heads to Japan International Aerospace Exhibition this month

Washington Small Business Development Center joins Department of Commerce to lead group showcasing state’s diverse aerospace sector in Tokyo

OLYMPIA, WA – Washington state’s aerospace industry will be showcased Oct. 16-19 at the Japan International Aerospace Exhibition in Tokyo. Industry leaders from across the state will join the Washington State Department of Commerce’s “Choose Washington” team at the event, representing a range of aviation and aerospace-related industries. The group will share the latest innovations coming out of Washington state under the theme “Leading the Way in Building a Sustainable Future.”

“Washington state is proud to be the home to one of the most diverse aerospace supply chains in the world,” said Robin Toth, Director of Aerospace and Aviation at Commerce. “The Japan International Aerospace Exhibition will enable our partners to learn about opportunities to enhance their business portfolio, in addition to meeting new prospects and creating long lasting relationships.”

For the first time, Commerce is joining forces with the Washington Small Business Development Center (Washington SBDC), helping to welcome new companies to this exhibition and expand export and business opportunities in the sector. The Washington SBDC represents a network of more than 40 expert business advisors working in communities across the state to help entrepreneurs or small business owners.

“The international team of Washington SBDC have concentrated our efforts on supporting small to medium-sized businesses within the aerospace industry,” said Allan Peterson, International Trade Business Advisor with Washington SBDC. “Through our partnership with the Washington State Department of Commerce, we are now working to achieve our goal of delivering personalized advising, conducting in-depth research, and offering specialized training to help aerospace companies thrive.”

Along with the Washington SBDC, delegates from four of Washington’s more than 1,500 aerospace companies will be on hand to meet with exhibition attendees. Exhibitors include AeroTEC, Industrial Machine Tool, Toolcraft and US Aluminum Castings. Delegates will showcase Washington’s the future of Washington aerospace on many fronts.

The state is investing heavily in sustainable fuels, electric aircraft, Industry 4.0, factory automation, uncrewed systems, advanced air mobility and commercial space. In addition to sustainability, commercial space is a particular hot spot in the state’s aerospace industry. More than half of the satellites in low-earth orbit were manufactured in Washington state.

The Choose Washington delegation will kick things off by attending the opening ceremony on Wednesday, October 16. After the ceremony, Washington SBDC international team and Commerce’s economic development team will get to work, hosting marathon meetings with industry leaders, government officials and dignitaries throughout the show.

Learn more about our partners and exhibitors on the Choose Washington website. Follow the delegation throughout the event on social media @WAStateCommerce, #ChooseWashington, and @WashingtonSBDC or @WSBDC. Visit us at the show at booth W4-014.