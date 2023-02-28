Washington state aerospace companies take off for AVALON airshow and exposition in Australia this week

OLYMPIA, WA – A delegation of Washington state companies and officials are participating in the AVALON Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defense Exposition in Australia, Feb. 28 – Mar. 5. The largest show of its kind in the southern hemisphere, AVALON attracts nearly 700 companies from around the world. The Washington delegation will be one of 161 official industry and government delegations from 30 countries.

The six-day show attracts senior civil aviation, military, aerospace, space, defense and military decision-makers, who will meet with delegates and businesses to establish new opportunities for trade and cooperation. More than 38,000 industry representatives are schedule to attend, along with another 140,000 visitors for the public airshows.

Washington’s contingent will include members of the Washington State Department of Commerce who will be attending the show for the first time. The state will also be represented by members of BlackSky, Control Dynamics, Inc., Echodyne, Zepher Flight Laboratories, Inc. and the Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance (PNAA).

These organizations will be demonstrating a number of products and technologies, from real-time geospatial intelligence imagery and electrical and mechanical engineering solutions to advanced radar systems and a new generation of hydrogen-powered uncrewed aerial systems.

“This region offers many opportunities to expand trade and business opportunities for Washington’s aerospace and aviation businesses,” said Keith Swenson, Deputy Assistant Director of Commerce’s Office of Economic Development & Competitiveness. “We are looking forward to meeting with a targeted list of government and private decision makers to explore new opportunities for our state and its aerospace sector, including those related to sustainable, clean energy sources and autonomous vehicles.”

