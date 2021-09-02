Vaccination and masking requirements at Commerce

Who is included in Washington state’s vaccination and masking requirement? Here is a brief overview:

All Commerce employees — including those working remotely — must be vaccinated by Oct. 18 unless approved for a medical or religious exemption.

When working in person or onsite at a Commerce location, ALL independent contractors, grantees, service providers and volunteers must comply with the requirement to verify vaccination status AND wear a mask.

If your contract or work agreement with Commerce doesn’t require in-person and onsite work and work occurs completely in a virtual environment or in a location outside of a Commerce facility, we don’t need to verify your vaccination status.

If you are unclear or need more information, please contact Risk and Resilience Manager Tristan Allen at 360-561-0253.

You can reference Gov. Jay Inslee’s proclamations here. You can read about these requirements on the governor’s Medium site and on his FAQ page.