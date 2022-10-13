State infrastructure grants support over 1,000 new units of affordable housing across Washington

Commerce awards nearly $5 million to 12 projects through Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program

OLYMPIA, WA — The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced a third round of Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP) grants that will help expedite construction of 1,102 affordable housing units in 12 counties statewide. The nearly $5 million in funding awarded to local governments can be used to pay for water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure costs and waived connection fees for projects with affordable housing.

Grant recipients are:

Airway Heights (Highland Village 1) – $55,844 for 40 affordable units

Bellingham (Barkley Village) – $99,546 for 77 affordable units

Everett (Four Corners) – $1 million for 430 affordable units

Jefferson County (7 th Haven) – $142,583 for 43 affordable units

Kirkland (Horizon) – $1 million for 300 affordable units

Raymond (Willapa Center) – $117,182 for 30 affordable units

San Juan County (Lopez North) – $400,000 for 15 affordable units

Tacoma (Lincoln) – $483,085 for 78 affordable units

Tumwater (Talicum Townhomes) – $726,984 for 28 affordable units

Vancouver (O Street) – $108,207 for 10 affordable units

Winthrop (Cascade Meadows) – $100,000 for 22 affordable units

Yakima (Justice Housing) – $764,998 for 29 affordable units

Lack of housing inventory accessible to all income levels continues to be a challenge in communities throughout Washington state. The CHIP grant program supports both rental and home ownership opportunities.

The CHIP program has funded 54 projects with $41 million in 17 counties over the last year, supporting the development of 4,700 units of affordable housing. By paying for the costs of connecting new projects to utilities, the CHIP program strengthens communities’ ability to expedite development of much-needed new affordable housing units.

